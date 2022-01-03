Clara Jane Pearce Keister, 85, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Bridgewater Home. She was born in North Carolina on April 14, 1936, and was a daughter of the late Doug and Betty (Duncan) Pearce.
Clara retired from Texaco after over 20 years of service.
She was united in marriage on July 7, 1954, to James Edward Keister Sr.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her children, Tina Keeler and husband, Mark, of South Carolina, Jack Keister of Harrisonburg and Joseph Keister and fiancée, Angela Knupp, of Harrisonburg; two grandchildren, Lauren Keeler and Pearce Keister; three great-grandchildren, Greyson, Finnegan and Sawyer and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, James Keister Jr., and her sisters.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.