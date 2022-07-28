Clara Jean Comer, 93, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, peacefully at her home. She was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Rockingham County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Luther Rimel and Nora Michael Rimel.
Clara was a graduate of McGaheysville High School class of 1945. She worked various jobs and was a partner in her husband’s insurance company. She was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton as well as involved in activities at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Elkton.
On Dec. 24, 1946, she married David O. “Pete” Comer, who preceded her in death Aug. 14, 2015. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Owen Rimel and Raymond Rimel; sisters, Arliss “Curly” Magalis, and Mary Hulvey; sons-in-law, Paul Dawkins and Larry Shifflett and grandson, Evan Dawkins.
She is survived by sons, Danny Comer and wife, Theresa, of Weyers Cave, Kenny Comer and wife, Tina, of Waynesboro, and Marty Shifflett and wife, Ali, of McGaheysville; daughter, Carolyn Dawkins of Palm Bay, Fla.; grandchildren, Jason Comer, Matthew Comer, Justin Comer, Jared Comer and wife, Diane, and Sarah Dawkins; great-grandchildren, Drake Comer, Rollin Comer, Jayden Comer, Saja Norment, Dane Casimir, Leia Comer and Owen Comer.
A funeral service will take place 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton with the Rev. Debbie Powell officiating. Burial to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions can be made to Elkton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 152, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
