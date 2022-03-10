Clara Myrtle Eppard, 101, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Laurels of Charlottesville. A daughter of the late Simeon and Grace Taylor Meadows, she was born in Page County on July 23, 1920.
Mrs. Eppard was a lifelong resident of Elkton until she moved to Charlottesville in 2017. She was a member of Furnace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing, gardening, bowling and church activities. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville “Buddy” Eppard, and her daughter, Rosalie Sellers Sprouse.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Debra Sellers Mowbray (Hank Hevener), of Charlottesville; two great-grandchildren, Matthew Mowbray and Sara Mowbray of Charlottesville; four great-great-grandchildren, Ryan, Noah, Gavin and Arya Mowbray, all of Charlottesville; a sister, Rosetta Meadows of Falls Church and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Eppard was also preceded in death by her three brothers, Elvin, Eugene and Ralph Meadows and two sisters, Velma Miller and Oneeda Lam.
The funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 12, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank Legacy Hospice and the staff of the Laurels of Charlottesville for their wonderful care.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
