On April 25, 2020, Clara N. (Van Pelt) Dovel passed away peacefully at her home over 19 years after suffering a debilitating stroke. She was born on Sept. 22, 1924, in Rockingham County to William Henry and Effie May (Liskey) Van Pelt.
She graduated from Keezletown High School in 1941 and completed a two-year business course at Harrisonburg High School. Afterward she held various office jobs including 17 years as secretary/bookkeeper at UVA’s Intramural Sports Dept. in Charlottesville.
On Sept. 29, 1945, she married Willis (Bill) Glen Dovel. They made their home in Harrisonburg surrounded by family before relocating to Charlottesville in 1959. After retiring and returning to the Valley in 1980, they built their retirement home on a corner of her brother Joe’s dairy farm. At this time, she continued to pursue her interests in family genealogy, gardening, sewing and her lifelong love of music. She sang in the Meadows Presbyterian Church and St. James UMC’s choirs for almost 40 years. Flowers from her gardens regularly graced the altars on Sunday mornings at each of these churches. Home and family were at the center of her life. She was a magnificent role model to her two daughters and four granddaughters.
In 2000, after Bill passed away, she designed and built her second retirement home, but she suffered a stroke in 2001 before moving in. After nine months of rehab, she was able to enjoy her new home with the help of her dedicated caregivers.
She is predeceased by all her siblings: Olin Van Pelt, William Van Pelt, Catherine Rhodes, Beulah Suter and Joseph Van Pelt.
She is survived by daughters, Sue Roark (David) and Peggy Barber (Steve); four granddaughters, Stephanie Greenwood (Jon), Melissa Barber, Alison Wible (Geoffrey), and Christine Roark (Jeff), and two great-grandsons, Lee and Gavin Wible. She is further survived by sister-in-law, Evelyn Van Pelt.
The family would like to thank her dedicated caregivers: Martha Martin, Lettie B. Lam, Erla Martin, Jane Showalter, Bonnie Goering, Evelyn Landes, Miriam Martin, Christine Rhodes and Wilda Wenger for their 19 years of compassion, support and loving care. We would also like to thank Sentara Hospice Services and St. James UMC for their help.
Due to COVID-19, burial will be private.
A celebration of life may take place at a later date. Johnson funeral Service of Bridgewater is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.johnsonfs.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James UMC, P.O. Box 370, Pleasant Valley, VA 22848 or a charity of your choice.
