Clara Susan Mason, 80, of Broadway, passed away at her residence on May 20, 2021. She was born in Bergton, Va., to the late Wilson “Bill” W. and Mary Virginia Moyer.
She worked as a caregiver, was an avid hunter, and loved animals.
She is survived by one son, Edward Lee Mason of Broadway; three sisters, Hilda and her husband, George Spitzer of Broadway, Judith Dove of Broadway and Eunice and her husband, Rudolph Nesselrodt of Harrisonburg; and one brother, Paul and wife, Judy Moyer of Broadway.
Three brothers, Ivan, Dallas and Quentin Moyer preceded her in death along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Her body was cremated.
There will be a memorial service for friends and family at a later date and friends and family may call her residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
