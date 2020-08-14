Clarence E. Good
Clarence Edward Good, 85, of New Market, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born June 5, 1935, in Luray, and was a son of the late Lonzie Good and Della Florence Knight Good.
On June 23, 1962, he married Shelva Jean Jones Good, who died Nov. 27, 2017.
He is survived by a daughter, Lois Jean Good of Luray; four sons, Ronnie Lee Good of Luray, Robert Earl Good of New Market, Garland Ray Good of Stanley and David Jones of Elkton; a sister, Bessie Burton of Luray; his companion, Deborah Webster of New Market; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Iva Good, Neva “Bob” Henry, Reda Good and Betty Nanamachr; and two brothers, Ernest and Raymond Good.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Bradley Funeral Home by Pastor Andy Seastrom, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 2 to 3 p.m. Burial will be in the Jones Family Cemetery in Stanley.
