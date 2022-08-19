Clarence Richard (Dickie) Gibson, 83 of Port Republic, VA passed away on August 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born on June 20, 1939 and was the son of the late Homer Gibson and Addie Gibson.
Dickie was united in marriage on February 18, 1971 to Sue Slye, who survives.
He is also survived by three children, daughter Tracey Ray Knight and husband Jeremy, daughter Christy Teter and husband Travis, son Dickie Lee Gibson and wife Sarah, brother George (Lois) Gibson, brother Tyler (Linda) Gibson, seven grandchildren Taylor Atkins and husband Cody, Summer Diehl and husband Logan, Skylar Knight, Catelynn Teter and fiancé Ryan Patterson, Benjamin Teter, Caleb Gibson, and Connor Gibson, and two great-children, Kendall Knight and Creed Diehl.
Dickie was a mechanic and loved fixing up old cars, especially his 26' Chevy Coupe known as, "Little Red". If he were not working on his car, he would be "behind-the-scenes" building the business he and his wife Sue own and operate, Sue's Super Nutrition in Harrisonburg, VA. Dickie was truly a visionary who mastered the art of fixing or building anything he put his mind to.
He is preceded in death by father, Homer Gibson, mother, Addie Gibson, brother, Tracy Gibson, and sister-in-law Evelyn Gibson.
All services are private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
