Clarence James "Jim" Stoneberger, 55, of Stanley, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born on October 13, 1967, and was a son of the late Clarence Jenkins and Marie Goode Stoneberger.
Jim worked in the maintenance department at Massanutten Resort and loved all his co-workers. He is survived by his fiancée, Penny Rhinehart Jenkins of Stanley; Penny's daughter, Robin Roberts of Stanley; Robin's children, Cora and Ryker Roberts; and several aunts and uncles, all of whom he loved greatly.
A funeral service was conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, at the Bradley Funeral Home. Burial was at the Stanley Advent Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 31, at the funeral home. The family will also accept visitors any time at 146 Old Stanley Road.
