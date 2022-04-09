Clarence Lee Reedy, Sr., 80, of Broadway, died April 7, 2022 at his home.
He was born September 30, 1941 in Rockingham County and was a son to the late John William “Bill” and Melva Catherine Ada May Andes Reedy.
Clarence worked as a loader for Tyson Foods for around 30 years.
On July 31, 1974 he married the former Patsy Barkley, who preceded him in death on November 1, 2021.
Surviving are his children; Carolyn Ayers and friend Albert Southerly, of Fulks Run, Junior Reedy, of Bergton, Tom Reedy, of Broadway, Susie Reedy Whetzel and husband Jay, of Broadway, Jackie Reedy Dean and husband Danny, of Timberville, seven grandchildren; Crystal Southerly, Quinten Reedy, Faith Whetzel, Camden Reedy, Destiny Whetzel, Kaylee Dean, Madison Dean, two step grandchildren; Zachary Custer, Cassie Funk, a brother; Donald Reedy, of Broadway, two sisters; Thelma Andes, of New Market, Faye Mills, of Broadway, and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister; Janet Mills.
Elder Tim Conley will conduct a funeral service Monday 10 AM at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Mtn. Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Friends may visit the funeral home to view and sign a guestbook beginning Sunday at 9 AM.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.