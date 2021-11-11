Clarene May Beach, 95, of Timberville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center. Clarene was born in Rockingham County, Va., on April 10, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Robert and Nellie Christine Morris Herring.
Clarene married her husband of 48 years, Harry Beach, Nov. 28, 1944. Mrs. Beach was a dedicated member of the Mt. Olive Brethren Church congregation for 56 years. She enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren, gardening and planting flowers and traveling to many different states with her husband.
Clarene is survived by her sons, Lanny Beach and wife, Shirley, and James Beach and wife, Debbie; her four grandchildren, Lanny Beach Jr. and wife, Tara, Harry Beach and wife, Tara, Jenny Monaghan and Jonathan Pence; 13 great-grandchildren and a sister.
In addition to her parents and husband, Clarene is preceded in death by her son, Harry H. Beach Jr.; daughter, Linda K. Sullivan; brothers, Ray Herring and Robert Herring; four sisters; and a grandchild, Jamie Beach.
A funeral service will be held at Mt. Olive Brethren Church Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Fred Miller officiating. An interment will follow at Mt. Olive Brethren Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
