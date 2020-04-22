Claude Arthur (Joe) Whetzel, 76, of New Market, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home. He was born at the same home in New Market on June 29, 1943, and was a son of the late Charles Alden and Mary Isabel Cave Whetzel.
Joe worked at Aileen Inc. in Edinburg and retired from Franwood Farms in New Market.
On Jan. 17, 1964, he married the love of his life, Linda Specht Whetzel, who passed away March 7, 2018.
Joe is survived by two daughters, Sherrie Barrick and her husband, Mike, and Laurie Gray and her husband, Frankie; two grandchildren, Kyle Kennedy and his wife, Chante, and Alicia Bare; three great-grandchildren, Jade, Sariah and Aldon; two brothers, Bobby Whetzel and wife, Diann, and youngest brother and best friend, Augie Whetzel and wife, Marie.
At Joe's request, he will be cremated and there will be no service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Cremation arrangements by Theis Funeral Chapel, New Market.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.