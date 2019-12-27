Claude Edward "Dickie" Biller, 77, of Stanley, died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Stanley.
Burial will be at Sandy Glaze Cemetery in Stanley.
Visitation will be at Rileyville Baptist Church on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Service will be held at Rileyville Baptist Church on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Services performed under the direction of The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc.
