FISHERSVILLE, Va. -- Chick (Claude Lee) Crawford passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab Center in Fishersville. Chick was born Oct. 3, 1939, in Staunton, son of the late Claude (Sr.) and Anna (Talley) Crawford.
If a person can be known for one unique feature of their life — in the case of Chick — it would be “COACH.” To everyone who interacted with him as an adult he was simply known as “Coach.” His love for sports started at an early age as he transitioned through various youth athletic programs offered by the city of Staunton and culminated at Lee High School (now named Staunton High) where he accumulated 12 Varsity Letters in Football, Basketball and Baseball over his high school career. He played those same sports at Staunton Military Academy and Randolph Macon College, and was the star Second Base player for the Staunton Braves. He went on to a successful high school coaching career winning division and state championships during his coaching career at Staunton Military Academy, VSDB, Luray High School, Asheville (N.C.) High School and Parry McCluer High School. He also umpired Valley League and major college baseball games and refereed major college basketball games across the country. He completed his formal education with a Master’s Degree from the University of Virginia.
After retirement his desire for coaching remained strong — whether it was teaching Sunday School at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, serving as president of the Shenandoah Valley Athletic Club or serving as the beloved crossing guard at McSwain Elementary School.
Chick was preceded in death by his former wife, Shirley (Quick) Crawford. He has two surviving daughters, Deborah Hastert (son-in-law, Dennis Hastert) and Lisa Frazier (son-in-law, Scott Frazier); six grandchildren, Benjamin Hastert-spouse Sage Hastert, Zachary Hastert, Anna Frazier, Ellie Frazier, Isabel Frazier, Julia Frazier and his dear friend, Mary Jarvis.
A celebration of Chick’s life will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church by the Revs. Sam Talley and Norman Ramsey. The family will be receiving friends and family in the church narthex one hour prior to the service. Private burial at Thornrose Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Adult Fellowship Sunday School of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank his dear friends, Donald Kersch, Earl Cox, Bill Ingram, Richard McIntyre, Paul Hatcher, Buck Robinson, Leonard Wallace, Al Painter, Donnie Fulk and Pete Floyd for their loyalty in staying close to Chick as he transitioned through his various convalescent facilities.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 2000 Shutterlee Mill Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
