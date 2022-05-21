Claude Leonard Gibson, 78, of Grottoes, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at home.
Claude was born, in Lynnwood, VA, on May 2, 1944, a son of the late Leonard Claude and Veda May (Morris) Gibson.
He was united in marriage to Verna Lee (Atkins) Gibson on April 26,1963, who survives.
Claude worked as a Mason at Merck for thirty-six years. He was a member of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Port Republic.
Claude loved woodworking, gardening, playing golf with his brother-in-law, Roger, pitching horseshoes, for which he won numerous awards. He was a jack of all trades and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Claude loved his family and loved his daily walks with his wife.
In addition to his wife, Claude is survived by two sons Kenny Gibson, and wife, Cindy, of Grottoes, Rodney Gibson and wife, Angela, of New Hope; daughter, Becky Kimble and husband, Kirk, of Weyers Cave; grandchildren, Ashlie, Ethan, Andrew, Jordan, Austin, and Olivia; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph Gibson and wife, Kay, of Grottoes, and Kenneth Gibson, of Harrisonburg.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Trene Roadcap.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or the National MS Society, PO Box #91891, Washington, D.C. 20090.
Friends and family are welcome to visit their home anytime to share memories of Claude.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.