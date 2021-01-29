On Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, ‘Gilly’ Claude Olen Gillion III, loving husband, father of one and grandfather of one, passed away at the age of 76.
Gilly was born Oct. 15, 1944, in Columbia, S.C., to Claude Gillion Jr. and Virginia Gillion. On Oct. 29, 1966, he married Frances Elizabeth Gillion. They were blessed with one son, Kevin Scott Gillion.
Gilly had a passion for people and for his Christian faith. He also loved the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, the Atlanta Braves and his time spent at Ocean Lakes (Myrtle Beach). His sense of humor and warmth were welcoming and kind. His many friends, colleagues, and family members regarded him with respect and appreciation. He adored his sidekick, his dog, Bam Bam.
Gilly was preceded in death by his father, Claude; his mother, Virginia; and his sister, Carole. He is survived by his wife, Frances; his son, Kevin; his daughter-in-law, Tisha; his grandson, Rafael Ignatius; his sisters, Ginger and Sally; and his dear nieces and nephews, Sherri, Ricki, Tonya, Jennifer, Amber, Dennis and Joy.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Singers Glen Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to his wife, Frances, at 8953 Singers Glen Road, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
