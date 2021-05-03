Claudette Johnson Trout, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed on Friday, April 30, 2021, in her home. She was born in Groveland, Fla., on Sept. 1, 1935, to Helen “Nita” and Claude Devanie (CD) Johnson Jr.
Claudette spent her early years in South Carolina, where she is fondly remembered for her devotion to family, lifelong friendships, and her extraordinary beauty. Claudette was Miss Cayce, South Carolina in 1952. Claudette and husband, Bill, made Harrisonburg their home in 1964. They came to the Shenandoah Valley to manage the Holiday Inn and operated several restaurants in the area over the years.
Claudette was a loving and fiercely protective mother to her five children: Randy, Mike, Melinda, Barry and Jim. All five children experienced her unconditional love throughout their lives and knew that she was always in their corners and there to listen and to provide loving support through life’s challenges. Grandchildren, Chris, Meranda, Lindsey, Tyler, Dakota and Danielle knew unwavering love from her as well. Christmas at “Memommy’s and Grandaddy’s” was always memorable with mountains of gifts, traditional Southern food and “over the top” Christmas decorations by Grandaddy with the sole purpose to delight the children.
Claudette’s deep compassion for animals and love of her pets was profound. She had many loving canine companions through the years and each was a treasured family member. A dear friend had joked that she would gladly be reincarnated as one of Claudette’s dogs since they had such a great life! Claudette supported animal welfare organizations but was particularly gratified with the recent designation of her local animal shelter as a no kill shelter.
Claudette was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents, CD and Nita; sisters, Jane and Virginia; brother, Bobby; brother-in-law, Sherwood and nephew, Frank. It is a great comfort to her family that they are now reunited. Claudette is survived by brother, CD Johnson III and children, Randy Trout (wife, Lisa), Mike Gantt (wife, Kathleen), Melinda See (husband, Mike), Barry Gantt (wife, Robin) and Jim Trout and brothers-in-law, Geoff and David Trout and their families. She leaves five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Entombment will follow at the Eastlawn Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the funeral home.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
