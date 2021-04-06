Claudette “June” Collins Birckhead, 86, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Communities.
Mrs. Birckhead was born Nov. 20, 1934, in Charlottesville, Va., and was the daughter of the late James Kemper and Wilda Grim Collins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Jackson Birckhead Jr.
June was born and raised in Charlottesville, Va., and graduated from Lane High School in 1952. After marriage, she and her husband moved to Alexandria, Va., where they raised their family. She worked for Air Cargo and later for Kiplinger’s Changing Times Magazine. After retirement, they made their home in Elkton, Va.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Birckhead and wife, Julia, of Elkton; daughter, Gail Easterling of Richmond; granddaughters, Wendy McCall and husband, Kurtis, Brittany Lackey and husband, Dustin, and Kim Easterling; and great-grandchildren, Harper and Wren Lackey and Blake and Mila McCall.
A funeral service will be conducted at noon Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Gerald Meeks officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
