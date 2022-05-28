Claudette Mae Tappy Rush, 74, of Elkton passed away May 26, 2022 in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Rush was born October 17, 1947 in Shenandoah, and was the daughter of the late Hansel Edward “Hank” Tappy and Lola Mae Dovel Tappy. Mrs. Rush grew up in Shenandoah and was a graduate of Page County High School. She loved watching old movies and had volunteered at E.A.U.S. in Elkton. She was office manager at Great Eastern Resort in Massanutten for many years before retiring. She was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, who will be missed by all those who loved her.
On October 24, 2003 she married Robert Lee “Bob” Rush Jr., who died September 22, 2018. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Roger Tappy and Edward Tappy. She is survived by a daughter, Melissa Painter and husband, Michael of Stanley; grandson, Cody Painter and wife, Jessica; great grandchildren, Brycen and Colson Painter.
Pastor Rick Robertson will conduct the funeral service 2pm Sunday May 29, 2022 at the Furnace UMC on Naked Creek. Burial will follow in the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2pm Sunday at the church.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Furnace United Methodist Church, 19836 Naked Creek Road, Elkton, Va. 22827.
Arrangements by the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg/Elkton.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
