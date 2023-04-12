The Lord needed another angel and called Claudine J. Humphrey of Greenville, N.C. home to Heaven on Friday, April 7, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. It can be seen by accessing the Wilkerson Funeral Home website under the Events tab.
Claudine was born to the late Virgil and Valley Weaver on Nov. 3, 1926. She was a member of the Oakmont Baptist Church.
Claudine was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Charles, in 2012; and her three sisters. Claudine loved life each day. She was a very witty and most feisty mother. She will be greatly missed by her family, and many friends. Claudine had an illustrious career as Deputy Director, Office of the Secretary of the Army, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and received many citations and accolades. Very noteworthy are the 1970 Congressman John E. Fogarty Public Personnel Award and the Allen F. Marshall Memorial Award from the President's Committee for Selective Placement of the Handicapped in the Federal Government. She retired in February 1982.
A very devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is survived by the second love of her life, her son, Chuck Humphrey and wife, Janis, of Greenville; grandson Charles R. Humphrey III of Asheville; granddaughter, Laura L. Humphrey and partner, Mike Shackelford of Newport; and their mother, Vivian Humphrey; great-grandchildren, Tiffin Rose and "Arlo" Charles R. Humphrey IV of Asheville; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Oakmont Baptist Church, 1100 Red Banks Road, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
