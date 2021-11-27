Clifford R. Lind, 88, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, died Wednesday, November 24 at his home, from complications due to abdominal cancer. Cliff was born in Tangent, Oregon, to Lloyd and Mary Zehr Lind, and lived in Eugene, Oregon, until after his retirement. During his professional years in Eugene, Cliff was an educator in the Eugene public schools, and was a founding member of the Eugene Mennonite church. During his early retirement years, he volunteered with Mennonite Disaster Service in a number of long-term leadership assignments. After moving to Virginia, Cliff and Hope became members of the Shalom Mennonite Congregation in Harrisonburg, and Cliff was involved in activities at the Brethren & Mennonite Heritage Center, local birding organizations, the Harrisonburg Gift & Thrift, the Community Cooperative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) and the Project Feederwatch winter bird count.
Cliff was an avid cyclist, birder, canoer, hiker, photographer and woodworker, and was committed to preserving the environment and living as sustainably as possible. He was deeply committed to the Anabaptist, peace and justice values of the Mennonite Church. and living as sustainably as possible. He was deeply committed to the Anabaptist, peace and justice values of the Mennonite Church.
He is survived by his wife Hope (Kauffman) his children Janet Lind (Calvin Esh), Myron (Joyce Peachey Lind), Julia Pellegrino (David) and Carl (Susan Lohrentz), and by his grandchildren Jake Lind and fiancée Lexi Swanson, Sophia Pellegrino Lassiter and husband Jesse, Matt Lind and wife Liz, Isaac Esh, Christopher Pellegrino and Saige Lind. He is survived by eleven siblings: Margaret Wyse (Paul), Norm (Phyllis), Allen (Sara), Ruby Scruggs, Ken (Annie), LaVerne, Eilene Snyder (Carl), Glenn (Pearl), Leona Biggs (Buck), Lester (Mary) and Robert (Rachel) and by 34 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place December 14 in Harrisonburg, Virginia; private burial November 25 at Duck Run Natural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.