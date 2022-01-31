Clifton Lloyd Lam, “Tiffy”, 77, of Harrisonburg, passed away Jan. 26, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Dec. 12, 1944, in Elkton and was the son of the late Emory Lee Lam and Dorothy Meadows Lam.
He was united in marriage on Jan. 23, 1965, to Hilda Mae Kyger Lam, who survives. They celebrated 57 happy years together on Jan. 23, 2022.
He liked tinkering with cars and trucks. He drove a truck and could drive anything with wheels. He liked watching westerns and listening to country and bluegrass music. He loved watching In Touch Ministries with The Rev. Stanley every Sunday morning.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Barbara Jelks and husband, Tommy, Tina McDonaldson and husband, Neil; grandchildren, Travis Lam and wife, Melanie, Brittany Portillo and husband, Henry, Megan Cunningham and Bryce McDonaldson; great-grandchildren, Breanna and Maverick Portillo and Aiden Lam; sisters-in-law, Edna Mowbray and Alice Shifflett; brothers, Delane Lam and Durwood Lam; and sister, Brenda Downey.
He was preceded in death by sister, Jane Lam and husband, Jerry.
A funeral service will be held at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with The Rev. Carter Dean officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville. The casket will be closed and there will be no viewing. Everyone is asked to wear a mask.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
