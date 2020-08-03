Clinton Hugh "Sonny" Teter, 77, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born in Harrisonburg on April 11, 1943, and was a son of the late Alonzo and Zernie Teter.
Sonny was the owner of Bridgewater Wrecker Service. He was a member of Moscow Church of the Brethren.
He was united in marriage on May 4, 1967, to JoAnn (Lambert) Teter.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his sons, Clark Teter and wife, Cathy, of Mount Solon and Dale Teter of Bridgewater; a grandson, raised in the home, Randy Sampson and wife, Jessica, of Sangersville, Cody Teter, Cyle Teter and Casandra Teter, all of Mount Solon; great- granddaughter, Hadlee Sampson and special niece, Cindy Harlow of Mount Solon.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Alice Teter Baldwin and Sarah Teter Connor, and a brother, Junior William Teter.
At Sonny's request, he will be cremated. There will be a private service at his home place in Seneca Rocks, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moscow Church of the Brethren, 866 Nash Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
