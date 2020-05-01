Clinton Thomas Showalter, 40, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on April 28, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. He was born in Harrisonburg, Va., May 10, 1979, to, and is survived by, his loving parents, S. Frank and Cathy Showalter.
Clinton grew up in Timberville and attended Broadway High School, graduating in 1997 and later received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography from Old Dominion University. In his youth, he grew up working side-by-side with his father on their home farm in the Valley. As an adult, Clinton owned and operated a Film and Photography business in Charlottesville before developing a love for his later career as an EMT/Paramedic Firefighter, working in Chesterfield County, Va.; King George County, Va.; and finally, permanently settling back in Charlottesville, Va. with the Albemarle County Fire and Rescue.
Clinton found strength through his Christian faith throughout his life, being baptized into the Timberville Church of the Brethren and later continued practicing his deep faith in the HOPE Church of Richmond, Va. He was a passionate artist, tremendous worker, and an avid outdoorsman. He never stopped exploring through his love of surfing, snowboarding, rock climbing, and fishing. Most of all, he loved his family immeasurably as he was a devoted father, son, brother and friend. He was a warm, loving, energetic, and charismatic person, who is missed beyond compare.
Clinton is survived by his parents, S. Frank and Cathy Showalter of Timberville, Va.; daughter, Clara Jane, 8, of Charlottesville, Va.; brother, Brian Showalter, MD of Charlottesville, Va.; sister, Jaclyn Showalter of McLean, Va.; grandfather, J.T. Hearn, MD of New Market, Va.; devoted partner, Angela Rogers of Charlottesville, Va.; and many other family and friends.
The funeral service will be held as a private ceremony with immediate family at the Timberville Cemetery on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in his honor to the Albemarle County Fire and Rescue Firefighters Union, of which he served as Vice President. The mailing address for the local assistance fund is: International Association of Firefighters, Local 4007 Firefighter Assistance Fund, P.O. Box 7472, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.