Clive Raymond Hallman, Jr. died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Born Oct. 26, 1930, in Douglas County, Ga. to Clive Raymond Hallman, Sr. and Annice Pope Hallman, Clive was raised in Douglasville, Ga., and attended schools there. He attended Young Harris College and graduated from Berry College with a degree in history. He went on to earn a master’s degree at Appalachian State University and a doctorate from the University of Georgia. He taught at Berry College and at Staunton Military Academy before joining the history department at Madison College now James Madison University in 1964, teaching classes in U.S., Southern, Virginia, and Colonial history. He excelled in the classroom and mentored countless students over nearly half a century. His knowledge, enthusiasm and encouragement helped students to develop a passion for history with many continuing their studies to become practicing teachers and scholars themselves. Equally at home in a lecture hall or seminar setting, he also created the university’s first off-campus summer course in Williamsburg. Offered annually for more than three decades, the course explored 18th century life and customs and was the institution’s first public history offering.
Clive’s classes were always filled and his office was always open to his students. His thoughtfulness helped many to complete their degrees when they were otherwise discouraged. He was patient and kind to students and always placed their learning and best interests above all else.
Clive Hallman set up and endowed an undergraduate fund through the JMU Foundation to support student travel to research collections off campus and to present their work at undergraduate conferences. Through the years he built one of the nation’s best undergraduate programs in Colonial history and his students competed favorably at the best graduate programs in the nation. Many remained in contact throughout his life and all valued his efforts on their behalf as well as his friendship.
Beyond the university, Dr. Hallman served his community and region throughout his life. He remained active in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society, Fort Harrison, and the Frontier Culture Museum. He served in leadership positions in each and was also an active volunteer.
He was a devoted and proud uncle to his nieces and nephews sharing his stories, advice and wit with them as well. They lovingly called him “Junie.” His parents and brother, Harold Hallman, precede him in death. He is survived by Chris and Ruth Hallman, Mary Douglass Hallman and Catherine Hallman of Savannah, Ga.; Laura and Brad Smith, Caroline Smith of Carrollton, Ga.; Carter Smith and Dr. Savannah McKenzie of Knoxville, Tenn.; Rick and Anita Hallman of Cape Coral, Fla.. as well as many devoted friends and students.
A memorial service is planned for spring 2023. Those wishing to remember Clive may give to the Clive R. Hallman Undergraduate Scholarship Award, c/o JMU Foundation, MSC 8501, 1013 Harrison St., Harrisonburg, VA 22807.
