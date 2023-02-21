Clyde Eugene Mitchell, 83, of Broadway, died Feb. 17, 2023, at his home.
He was born June 18, 1939, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Perry and Virgie Cubbage Mitchell.
He worked for over 40 years as a dairyman for Riley Wagner and was a farmer with David A. Reed & Sons. He grew up attending Melrose Church of the Brethren and was currently a member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren.
On July 1, 1960, he married the former Mary Ann Cootes, who preceded him in death Dec. 14, 2006.
Surviving are a son, Robert Mitchell and wife, Buffy, of Mount Solon; two daughters, Melissa Brown of Broadway and Kathy Lilly and husband, David, of Linville; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Leon Mitchell and wife, Beverly, of Harrisonburg and John Mitchell and wife, Cathy, of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by four sisters, Lillian Lohr, Roxie Strawderman Nesselrodt, Ina Johnson and Bernice Estep Hottinger; and four brothers, Robert “Buck” Mitchell, Otis Mitchell, Theodore Mitchell and Owen Mitchell.
Pastor Guy Hudson will conduct a funeral service Friday at 2 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Mountain Valley U.M.C. Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may visit the funeral home beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or Sentara Hospice, 871 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Suite 203, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
