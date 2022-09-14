Clyde Isaac Sours Jr.
Clyde Isaac Sours Jr., 88, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Sours was born April 22, 1934, in the Comertown area of Page County and was the son of the late Clyde I. Sr. and Minnie Mae Good Sours. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark Lane Sours; a brother, Alden “Salty” Sours, and sister, Elva Mae Housden.
On June 29, 1955, he married the love of his life, Joyce Ann Lam, who preceded him in death on July 10, 2008.
Clyde was employed with AmeriGas, retiring after 47 years of dedicated service. He was a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton. He was also a member of the Massanutten Hunting Club, where he served as Treasurer for many years and the Virginia Bear Hunters Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his garden and listening to bluegrass music.
Surviving are two sons, Gary Sours and wife, Melody, and Bruce Sours and wife, Judy; a daughter, Nancy Sours, all of Elkton; four grandchildren, Crystal Meadows, Jennifer Sours and companion, Paul Dean, Dustin Sours, and Emily Sours, as well as his great-grandchildren, Megan Bates and husband, David, and Hayden McDaniel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton with the Rev. Debbie Powell and Pastor Rick Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation or American Macular Degeneration Foundation.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
