Cmdr. Richard Bond Wampler, (USN-Retired)
Feb. 22, 1930-Dec. 24, 2020
A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 7600 Port Republic Road, Port Republic, VA 24471.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.