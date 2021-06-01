Cody Shotwell Brown, 26, of Stanley, Va., peacefully passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Cody was born Feb. 20, 1995, in Front Royal, Va. He was the son of Keith and Dee Sampson and the late Ralph Brown Sr. Throughout his life, Cody attended Christ United Methodist Church of Shenandoah, Va., where he enjoyed being a part of the church plays. Cody graduated from Page County High School in 2013.
Cody brought humor and playful mischief to all the lives he was a part of. He was caring, loyal, and a friend to many. Cody loved music, cars, trucks, and just about anything with a gas engine. He was a candy connoisseur and loved his dill pickles. He enjoyed the farm and the outdoors, especially riding four wheelers, hunting and spending time with his dogs. His skill for finding the most mushrooms was envied by many.
Cody is survived by his grandfather, Charlie Mills Jr.; stepfather and mother, Keith and Dee Sampson; sister and brother-in-law, Shianna and Corey Seal; brother, Ralph Brown Jr.; sister, Lyndsey Brown; stepbrother, Stone Sampson; uncle, Bernie Mills and wife, Cathy; nephews, Little Ralphie Brown and Mason Seal; niece, Ava Seal; cousins, Matt Mills and fiancé; Bailey Dallas, Anna Carson and husband, James, and finally, his dog, Athena.
Cody is predeceased by his father, Ralph Brown Sr.; grandmother, Paulette Mills; and his fiancée, LaDonna Norris.
The family will be having a very private Celebration of Life in the days to come.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gemeinschaft in Harrisonburg, Va. Checks can be made payable to Gemeinschaft and mailed to 1423 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, or an online donation can be made at: https://www.gemeinschafthome.org/donate.html.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
