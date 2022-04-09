Colleen Bryant Allen Thomas, age 92, of Woodstock, and formerly of Roxboro, NC. passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Greenfield Reflections of Woodstock in Woodstock, Virginia.
Colleen was born April 27, 1929, in Roxboro, North Carolina, a daughter of the late George and Sally Hicks Allen. She graduated from Helena High School. Colleen was a member of First Baptist Church in Woodstock. She worked at Leggett’s Department Store for many years. She enjoyed Gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Thomas, Sr.; her daughter, Sharon Lohman; a grandson, Leigh Thomas; two sisters, Daisy and Mildred Evans, and three brothers, James, Curtis, and George Allen.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Lee Thomas Jr. and wife Janet Faye Hoover-Thomas of Keezletown, VA; a granddaughter, Erynn Langhans and husband John of Harrisonburg, VA; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Thomas Langhans; a sister, Virginia Morris of NC; her sister-in-law, Faye Fuller and husband Terry of Roxboro, NC. and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
