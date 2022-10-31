Colleen Burnshire Carper, 95, of Harrisonburg, passed away Oct. 28, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center. She was born May 26, 1927, to the late Shelly and Eva Taylor Burnshire.
Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Lee Carper, on March 4, 1994, whom she married Jan. 10, 1948; one son, Jerry Wayne Carper; one brother, Taylor Burnshire; four sisters, Jean Comer, Betty See, JoAnn Brunk and infant sister, Lillian Burnshire; and daughter-in-law, Frances Carper.
She had a close spiritual walk with God and loved listening to hymns. Colleen enjoyed gardening and flowers. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, cooking them many meals. Having a kind, loving heart, she visited friends and checked on people.
She is survived by one son, Robert Edward Lee Carper; sister-in-law, Terri Carper; four grandchildren, Christopher Carper, Richard Carper, Robert Carper II and Dustin Carper; two stepgrandchildren, Jason Smith and Thomas Smith; four great-grandchildren, Hunter Carper, Mason Carper, Berkley Carper, and Isabelle Carper; and furry companion, Lucy.
After a private burial, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Dan King officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the American Heart Association in her honor.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
