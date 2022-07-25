Colleen Drummond Garber, 92, of Forestville, entered her eternal rest with the Lord on the evening of July 22, 2022. She was born in Forestville, Va., Feb. 24, 1930, daughter of the late John and Mary Moore Drummond and was the last of six children.
She worked in food services and processing where she was quality control at National Fruit and later as a cafeteria manager for several companies. She was a faithful follower for the Lord and a life member at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Forestville.
She is survived by two sons, Tim Garber and wife, Mandy, of Malvern, Ark., and Samuel David Garber of Mount Jackson; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and five stepgrandchildren that called her their grandma for many years. She also leaves a whole host of nieces and nephews that were her joy and brought her much happiness.
Her greatest passion was feeding everyone, and she spent a lot of time working with Open Door Food Pantry to help with doing just that.
The family requested that due to the rise in COVID cases that there would only be a graveside service with masks preferred on Tuesday, July 26, at 10:00 a.m. at Forestville Cemetery. Pastor Larry Closter will preside.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Open Door Food Pantry, 11278 Old Valley Pike, Mount Jackson, VA 22842 or St. Mark Lutheran Church, 3305 Senedo Road, Quicksburg, VA 22847.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
