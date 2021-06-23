Colleen McLain Cochran, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Mrs. Cochran was born Oct. 6, 1929, in Lincolnville, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Carl and Freda Loomis McLain. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Robert Cochran.
Colleen was a loving person that gave freely to everyone and cared for all. She was an incredible homemaker and wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passing on to each her magnificent joy of life and great delight in each of their accomplishments. She lived a modest life after the passing of her beloved husband, Bob; moving to the Valley and enjoying living here for the past 15 years.
One of her greatest enjoyments in life was cheering on the JMU Dukes, especially the lady Dukes basketball team. Colleen had a boundless joy for the fellowship and friendship she had with her church congregation and her close relationship with our Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her son, Bob Cochran and wife, Ginna; daughters, Yvonne McDonald and husband, David, and Holly Miller and husband, Don; brothers, Bill, Carl and Clair McLain; sisters, Pat Hurban, Yvonne Wolf and Freda Stewart; grandchildren, Meg Connor, Ashleigh Cochran, David McDonald Jr., Christy Cox, Elizabeth Grants, Joshua Miller and Ryan Miller, as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with David McDonald officiating. Interment will take place at Sunnyside Cemetery in Centerville, Pa. Time and date to be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.