Colleen Reed Long, 90, a resident of Mount Clinton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Shenandoah Terrace. Mrs. Long was born July 6, 1930, in Augusta County and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Alma Root Reed.
She worked in accounting at Shenandoah Valley Electric for 27 years. She retired from there in February 1990. Following her retirement, she enjoyed keeping her grandson and listening to big band music. She was a member of Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church.
On Oct. 24, 1953, she married Curtis Lee Long. They just celebrated their 67th anniversary.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son-in-law, Jim Messick; grandson, Travis Messick and wife, Jennifer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Long was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith A. Messick.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public services or visitation.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
