Connall Richmond Pettit, 31, of Harrisonburg/Grottoes, VA passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Harrisonburg.
Born in Pittsburgh, Connall was unashamedly himself. His ability to shine true to who he was endeared, and frustrated, those around him. A graduate of Fort Defiance High School and Virginia Tech, he was passionate about learning, particularly about history and politics He held a deep sense of justice and was an active advocate for social issues and environmental causes. Most recently he worked at Aurora Solar, bringing solar design to companies around the globe.
Connall’s life was not without its challenges, but he fought hard to constantly better himself and build a life full of meaning. His genuine kindness and sharp wit will be missed by his loved ones. We’ll even miss his well-targeted verbal jabs and his frustratingly frequent bouts of self-involvement.
We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention his passion and sincere love for the Pettit family’s menagerie of pets: his two cats, Mantis and Cat; his cat-niece and nephews, Cleo, Frank, Winston, and Wally; and his two dog-sisters: Leah and Gretel.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jean and Van Richmond. He is survived by his parents, Ann and Patrick Pettit; his sisters, Mairéad and Brigid Pettit; his paternal grandparents, Jean and Harry Pettit; his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Richmond; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Massanutten Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Keith Phillips and the Rev. Eileen Stone officiating.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) or Planned Parenthood, in memory of Connall’s deep-rooted sense of justice and equality.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
