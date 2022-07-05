Connie Mae Baker Moyer, 82, a resident of Dayton, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Moyer was born Jan. 19, 1940, in Joppa, Md., to the late Robert Fred and Leota Marie Moxley Baker.
She worked at Genesco in Verona, Va., and as a homemaker. She loved her family and time shared with them.
On May 5, 1962, she married William Warren Moyer III, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Moyer is survived by her children, Melanie Berry and husband, John, of Dayton, Va., and William Warren Moyer IV and wife, Kelly, of Dayton, Va.; siblings, Robert “R.L.” Baker, of Seaford, Del., Fred Baker and wife, Anita, of Alabama and Linda Kaminski of Dover, Del.; and grandchildren, Heather Berry, Joseph Berry and Katelynn Moyer.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moyer was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.
All services will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
