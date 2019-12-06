Connie Jessie Robertson Schwartz was born April 14, 1945, in New Jersey, and died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her home in Timberville, Virginia. Her life story is one of determination, individuality, and adventure. Her character and attributes live on through her children and grandchildren.
Connie's childhood centered on her stepfather, Irving Farley, who raced stock cars, sparking her tough self-reliance and lifelong love of powerful machines. Her early adulthood included meeting the Queen while a groom for the U.S. Equestrian Team's 1968 Olympic trials, a brief first marriage, and manufacturing parts for the space program. Connie then married Leo Schwartz, and they opened a motorcycle business near Charlottesville. They had four sons together, then moved their young family to a farm in Highland County. Connie was an unusually capable planner, and managed the farm logistics while homeschooling her sons. She loved gardening and weaving, writing, her sheep dogs and milk cows, and losing herself in a science fiction book or jigsaw puzzle.
A decade later, Connie began the next stage of her life owning and managing a motel in Monterey, bringing her two youngest sons with her. When she no longer had dependents, hijinks ensued. She enjoyed many jobs such as operating heavy machinery, plowing highways, and long-haul trucking on the open road. She went skydiving and whitewater rafting, got her pilot's license, drove a Corvette, and generally did what she pleased whenever she wanted.
In her later years, she prioritized her time and shoestring budget for travel. She spent significant amounts of time traveling through remote areas of all the continents except Antarctica, and each Indiana Jones-style adventure was more improbable than the last: managing an adventure resort in Nepal, deck duty on sailing boats, arduous overland treks spanning half a year or more, hiking the Himalayas, exploring remote wildernesses with troupes of other iconoclasts, evading very real dangers and making it all work somehow through grit and luck. She'd return nearly penniless, relive it all with photo slideshows and stories you were never sure were completely accurate, and start saving for the next trip.
Connie is survived by her four sons and three grandchildren. We will remember her as a force of nature: an intelligent, driven, and-above all-courageous person who lived life on her own terms.
In lieu of flowers, Connie's family suggests a donation in her name to your favorite charity, or perhaps even better, simply doing that thing you've been meaning to do.
