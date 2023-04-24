Connie Lee (Dofflemyer) Lam, 82, of Elkton, went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 21, 2023. Mrs. Lam was born Aug. 15, 1940, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late James Oscar Dofflemyer and Mary E.V. (Hawkins) Dofflemyer.
On Oct. 26, 1970, she married Gary Wayne Lam, who preceded her in death Nov. 13, 2015.
Connie was a homemaker and enjoyed children around her. She babysat her two nephews, Jeffrey and Michael Breeden, whom she loved dearly. She also enjoyed babysitting her four grandchildren over a 20-year span. Connie drove a school bus for Rockingham County Schools for a few years and worked part time at Valley Building Supply for 20 years. She was a member of Mercy Seat Church for many years, but most recently she attended Open Arms Ministry, both in Elkton.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina Marie Landes of Grottoes; son, Mitchell Wayne Lam and wife, Jennifer, of Elkton; four grandchildren, Caleb and Courtney Landes of McGaheysville and Lillie and Isaac Lam of Elkton; sisters, Syvilla “Billie” Hensley of McGaheysville, Barbara Breeden of New Market, Sandra Hensley of Penn Laird, Carolyn Breeden of Elkton, Joyce Hansbrough of Shenandoah and her little dog “GiGi.”
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Wayne Taylor and Pastor Angela Shifflett officiating.
Anyone who wishes to pay final respects may visit Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 24.
Memorial contributions may be made Mitchell Lam and Tina Landes at 5330 Runkles Gap Road, Elkton, VA 22827 to help offset funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
