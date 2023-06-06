Connie Marie Hodge
Connie Marie Hodge, 55, of Timberville, died June 3, 2023, at the Consulate Health Care of Woodstock. She was born March 12, 1968, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Richard L. Sr. and Imojene L. Williams Hodge.
Connie worked as tech support for Comcast in Harrisonburg and was very active in the American Cancer Society from 1995-2023 and also the Virginia Voice of Hope (Southeast Region). She had her FCC Radio license and she loved country music, visiting Nashville, and singing wherever she could. Connie had attended Dominion Business School and was also a Mary Kay Rep.
Surviving are a brother, Richard “Rick” L. Hodge Jr. and wife, Kathryn, of Timberville; nephew, Bryan K. Hodge and wife, Erika, of Broadway; niece, Stephanie L. Oliveros and husband, Luis, of Fulks Run; great-nephews, Alex and Miguel Oliveros, Noah, Ethan, Koal, Korbyn Hodge; great-niece, Layla Oliveros; god parents, Russell and Faye Wimer of New Market; very special lifelong childhood friend, Terri Lorenzen, of Woodstock; and many numerous friends and her Relay for Life friends.
Pastor Donnie Lam will conduct a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway.
The family will receive friends Tuesday (today) from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
