Connie Orebaugh Martz, 76, of Glen Allen, Va., transitioned into eternal life Feb. 1, 2022, at VCU Medical Center. She was born March 13, 1945, in Rockingham County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Reuben F. and Ruth S. Orebaugh.
On Aug. 24, 1968, she married Bill Martz, who preceded her in death Aug. 29, 2001.
Connie was a passionate teacher of history and loved being in the front of her classroom. In 1992, she retired after 25 years as an educator from Patrick Henry High School in Ashland, Va. She loved baseball, her Sunday School class, politics, a good book, a cup of black coffee and her home. She cherished her friends. Her greatest accomplishment was her daughter.
Connie demonstrated her strong faith in God as she handled life’s challenges with a positive outlook. She would encourage others with her uplifting spirit and words of inspiration. She allowed her spiritual light to shine for all those who crossed her path.
Connie is survived by her loving daughter, Amy Ruth Carsley, and her favorite son-in-law, Gerald; two sweet grandchildren, Logan and Landry; and brother, Mack Orebaugh. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Donnie Martz and wife, Nancy; and sisters-in-law, June Simmers and Sandy Koziel and husband, Bob.
Viewing and signing of the guest book will be held at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be at Trinity United Church of Christ in Timberville Sunday, Feb. 6, at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow immediately at the Timberville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hunton Baptist Church, Glen Allen, VA, Trinity United Church of Christ, Timberville, VA or Wounded Warriors.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
