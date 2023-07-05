Connie Sampson Painter, 75, of Stanley, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at her home.
She was born March 1, 1948, in Luray, Va., and was the daughter of the late George W. "Bill" and Myrtle Weakley Sampson.
On May 18, 1968, Connie married her husband of 55 years, James L. "Jim" Painter, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Kimberly P. Blosser and husband, Patrick, of Stanley; a son, Bradley A. Painter and wife, Amanda, of Luray; and her beloved grandchildren, Will and Luke Blosser.
Connie was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce A. Dice.
In 2006, Connie retired as Eligibility Supervisor from the Page County Department of Social Services after 32 years of service. Throughout her career and after retirement, she was very involved in community organizations. More recently, Connie served as president and board member of Page One in Luray; as chairperson of District 4, Page County Republican Party; and as a member of the Ed Good Park Walking Trail Committee.
Connie had a very strong faith and belief in Jesus Christ and she loved her church family. She was a lifelong member of the Bethlehem Church in Stanley, Va., and in 1975 was ordained as a deacon.
A memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Andy Seastrom at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, at the Bethlehem Church, 1108 Kite Hollow Road, Stanley.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the church.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Church Building Fund, Page One, or the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.