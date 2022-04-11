Connie Via Brown, 58, of Grottoes, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center from a long battle of illnesses.
A daughter of the late Ray and Hester Via, she was born Oct. 16, 1963, in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Brown attended Waynesboro schools, worked numerous jobs, and was a homemaker. She was a member of Wayside Baptist Church in Waynesboro. Mrs. Brown enjoyed spending time with family and friends and even more so creating fun activities for her grandchildren.
Connie is survived by her husband, Randy Brown, of 43 years.
She is also survived by three daughters, Jennifer Baker of Steeles Tavern, Jessica Carroll of Grottoes and Krista Craig, wife of Jeremy, of Grottoes; a sister, Darlene “Sissy” Via of Grottoes; eight grandchildren, Samantha Brown, Kayleigh Critzer, Alexandria Baker, Mckenzie Critzer, Jeremiah Mathews, Abigail Critzer, Emmalynne Craig and Hadlee Carroll and numerous nieces and nephews.
Connie is preceded in death by a special aunt, Deborah Kay Morris, whom she was a caregiver for.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Grottoes or at other times at 347 Point Lookout Road, Grottoes.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Grottoes with Pastor Levi Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Port Republic Mutual Cemetery in Port Republic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grottoes Rescue Squad, PO Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
