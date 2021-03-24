Constance ‘Connie’ Jewell Shifflett
Constance “Connie” Jewell Shifflett, 71, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center with her family by her side.
Mrs. Shifflett was born June 6, 1949, in Monterey, Va., and was the daughter of the late Delton Arbogast and Mary Irvine Arbogast. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jody Shifflett; sister, Vickie Arbogast; and a nephew, Kenny Arbogast.
Connie was a mother to all and raised and fostered many children in her life, including operating her own daycare. She was always friendly, kindhearted, good to everyone and she loved to watch her daily soap opera.
On Jan. 13, 1985, she married Phillip Wayne Shifflett, who survives. She is also survived by her stepmother, Ramona Arbogast; sons, James Randal Gragg, Eric P. Shifflett and wife, Heidi, and Dustin Smith; daughters, Vickie Gragg and Cindy Simmers and husband, Shannon; brother, Wayne Arbogast and wife, Mable; sisters, Mary Lee Hicks and Nancy Ann Siron; granddaughters, Ashley Gragg and companion, Bill Nix, Heather Gragg and husband, Donnie Lash, Lindsey Crawford and husband, Matt, Destiny Simmers, Kasey Simmers, Amanda Hawkins and Ebonee Strother; grandsons, Randy Gragg and companion, Brooke Neal, Tyler Kump and companion, Kaylin Howard, Kenny Gragg and companion, Hannah, Trent Smith Shifflett and companion, MacKensie, and Cody Hawkins; great-grandchildren, LaJayden “J-Bird” Warren, Kionna and Khiara Mason, Lola Gragg, Ah-Ghia Jones and David Crawford; nieces and nephews, David Smith, Mikey Smith, D.A. Smith, Felicia Smith, Shawn Arbogast, Lulu Martin, and T.J. Martin; son-in-law, Michael Kump; daughter-in-law, Kime Williams, as well as special family, Cindy and Scott Strother.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Ted Hott officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
