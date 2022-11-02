Constance Grace (Conni) Evans, 67, of Massanutten, Va., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in the memory care center at Bellaire at Stone Port. Conni was born April 28, 1955, in London, England, and was the daughter of the late John and Mary McFadden O’Toole of Virginia Beach, Va.
Conni is survived by her husband of 45 years, Howard W. (Flip) Evans, along with daughter, Mary Elizabeth Evans Kulp (Michael); sons, Timothy Sean Evans (Emily), and Matthew Bartlett Evans (Hannah); grandsons, Evan Kulp, Gregory Kulp, Ethan Evans and Ian Evans and granddaughter, Cora Elizabeth Evans; brothers, Dennis O’Toole, John O’Toole, Patrick O’Toole, Brian O’Toole, Kevin O’Toole and Michael O’Toole and sister, Maureen O’Toole Golby. In addition, Conni is survived by her special extended family members, Donna Wysong and Vanessa Smiley.
In addition to being a wonderful wife, mother and best friend to all, Conni worked as a real estate agent, new car salesperson, and travel agent. Conni loved to travel with her husband and visited many wonderful places in the world. However, her first love was the country of Italy with all of its beauty, charm, and art. Conni was indeed an artist and decorator herself and made everything beautiful.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg, Va. with Chaplain Eric Landram conducting the service. Following the service, a celebration of Conni’s life will be held at CrossKeys Vineyard in Mount Crawford, Va.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the memory care staff at Bellaire at Stone Port as well as the staff of Kindred Hospice for all of their love and professionalism in caring for Conni.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude.org. or the American Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
