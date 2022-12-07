Conway William Coffman
Conway William Coffman, 75, of Woodstock, Va., passed away Dec. 5, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, Dec. 11, at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset View Memorial Gardens followed by a Celebration of Life at St. Luke Covenant Brethren Church in Woodstock. Pastor Freddie Helsley will officiate.
Mr. Coffman was born Dec. 16, 1946, in Luray, Va., son of the late William J. “Jinx” Coffman and Janie E. Weatherholtz Coffman.
He was a member of Valley Baptist Church. Conway held many jobs including Aileen Inc., Grubbs Chevrolet, Northern Va. Vending, O’Sullivan, and the Northern Virginia Daily for 28 years as an independent contractor for early morning deliveries.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon S. Wetzel Coffman; two sons, William C. Coffman (Christina Diggers) and Scott A. Coffman Sr.; grandchildren, Matthew W. Coffman, Scott A. Coffman Jr., and Rachel M. Coffman; great-grandchildren, Isabella R. Coffman, Charlotte M. Coffman and Dale M. Coffman; aunts, Mary Funkhouser (Danny) and Judy Bly (Sonny); sister-in-law, Beverly George; brothers-in-law, Bill Wetzel (Polly) and Danny Wetzel (Ann); special cousin, Robert Weatherholtz (Judy); and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and family.
Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Wetzel, Bill Wetzel, Shawn Rutz, Scott Coffman Sr., Scott Coffman Jr., and Rachel Coffman.
Memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087, Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601, or Woodstock Volunteer Rescue Squad, 132 W. Reservoir Road, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Conway was a member of multiple knife clubs and NRA. He had the love of going to and competing in turkey shoots.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
