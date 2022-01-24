Cora Bradshaw
Cora Bradshaw, 92, of Hedgesville, W.Va., passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, surrounded by family.
Born Sept. 2, 1929, in Rockingham County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Charles M. Eaton and Rosa Ella Morris Eaton Leake.
She was a member of Shenandoah Bible Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Wanda Bradshaw and Barbara Bradshaw Tinsman and husband, John; seven grandchildren, Kenny, Jeff, Steve, and Craig Bowers, Melody Neil, Nicholas and KloeJoy Tinsman; 12 great- grandchildren; and 25 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Caldwell D. “Lefty” Bradshaw; one son, Caldwell Bradshaw Jr.; two daughters, Judy Eaton Bowers and Baby Laura Rose Bradshaw; and two grandchildren, Tracy Bowers Gregor and Kylie Tinsman. She was the last of her immediate family and preceded in death by her siblings, Lettie Shifflett of Elkton, Va., Miller Eaton, Thomas Eaton, Anna Slaton, Raymond Eaton, Russell Eaton, and her twin sister, Clara White.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Martinsburg, W.Va.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Corey Bane officiating. Interment will be in Rosedale Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.
