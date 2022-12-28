Cora Virginia Kingree
Cora Virginia Kingree, 92, of Edinburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Pastor Terry Hendricks will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.
Mrs. Kingree was born June 21, 1930, in Edinburg, daughter of the late Lacey Miller and Bessie Racey Miller.
She was a 1948 graduate of Edinburg High School. She formerly worked at Bowman Apple Products, Leggett, as a poultry grower and for over 30 years as a school bus driver. She was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and the Women of the Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Allen Kingree Jr.; son, Daryl Allen Kingree; sister, Beatrice Dellinger and brother, Maxwell Miller.
She is survived by her daughter, Kara Kingree-Long (Johnny Baker) of Lacey Spring; sister, Audrey Funkhouser of Edinburg; five grandchildren, Katrina Barr (Terry), Wendy Cook (Clay), Trent Kingree (Bettina), Tonya See (Chad), and Blake Long (Maggie); great-grandchildren, Hunter Barr, Colton Barr (Meghan), Mason See, Jera Cook and Jed Cook; great-great-grandson, Brooks Barr; stepgrandchildren, Alex Long and Whitney Long; step-great-grandchildren, Lily Long and Ava Huffman; special caregiver, Debbie Fadeley and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chad See, Terry Barr, Clay Cook, Jed Cook, Mason See, Johnny Baker, Jimmy Hollar and Leslie Hollar.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, PO Box 310, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
