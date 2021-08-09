Coralee Rebecca Frymyer, 88, of Luray, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital.
She was born March 31, 1933, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Darrell R. Seekford and Virginia P. Morrison Seekford.
Coralee was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and farmer. She loved gardening, crafts and farm animals. She was a member of the FCE Homemakers and the Luray United Methodist Church.
Coralee was preceded in death by two husbands, Daniel William Brubaker and Arlis E. Frymyer.
She is survived by three daughters, Frances Brubaker and husband, Joseph Andryczak of Southampton, Pa., and Mary Brubaker and Nancy Brubaker, both of Luray; a sister, Virginia Smith of Arlington; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Isaac, Amos and Darrell Seekford; and one sister, Lottie Peters.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Luray United Methodist Church by the Rev. William A. Ricketts Jr., with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10 to11 a.m. Burial will be in the Brubaker Family Cemetery in Luray.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Edith Rebekah Lodge or the Page County Heritage Association.
