Corene F. Hummel, 85, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at home. Corene was born in Mount Solon on Dec. 9, 1934, a daughter of the late Parker Eli and Kathleen F. (Howdyshell) Armstrong.
On Sept. 23, 1950, she was united in marriage to Fravel E. Hummel, who preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 1989.
Corene is survived by two daughters, LaDonna Plaugher and husband, Grant, and Monna Knott, both of Dayton; son, Lanny S. Hummel and wife, Donna, of Keezletown; grandchildren, A.J. Hummel (Glenda), Eli Hummel (Beth), Casey Hummel (Terri), LaDawn P. Knicely, Laura B. Plaugher, Ryan Hummel (Alisha), Jimmy Hummel (Becky), Kevin Knott (Heidi), Chris Knott (Amy); great-grandchildren, Samantha Strawderman, Alisha Rexrode, Brody Hummel, Lukas Hummel, Wyatt Hummel, Kendall E. Knicely, Donald (Donnie) T. Sheffer, Cameron Hummel, Hannah Hummel, and Halee Hummel, Anne Liese and Joel Perkins; and great-great grandchildren. Brylee and Cally.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Allen F. Hummel and Barry L. Hummel; and grandsons, Justin Knott and Shawn Knott.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Dayton with Pastor Randy Cosner and LaDawn Knicely officiating.
Friends may pay respects to Corene on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater or visit with her family in their homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
The family would like to thank RMH Sentara Hospice for their kindness and care during Corene's illness.
