Corenia Mae Roach, of Elkton, passed away at her home on Oct. 23, 2021, at the age of 84. She was born near the Skyline Drive on Oct. 29, 1936, and was a daughter of the late Nelson and Della Dean Meadows.
Mrs. Roach attended Elkton High School and later resided in Stanardsville for over 50 years. She retired from Comdial in Charlottesville and relocated back to Elkton following the passing of her husband. Corenia loved playing dominos with family and BINGO at the Elkton Community Center. She had a love of cooking and baking which was passed down to both of her children. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother and will be greatly missed.
On Aug. 20, 1952, she married Theodore Roach, who died Dec. 10, 2003.
Surviving are a son, Marion Theodore “Ted” Roach of Waynesboro; a daughter, Connie D. Shifflett and husband, Jay, of Dundalk, Md.; two grandchildren, Holly M. Minter and Jessie R. Roach; five great-grandchildren, Aaron, Cierra, Isaiah, Morgan and Madison; one great-great-granddaughter, Addilyn; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Meadows and Isabel Morris and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Earman Meadows, Truman Meadows and Quinlyn Meadows, and a grandson, Shawn Roach.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Holly Memorial Gardens in Albemarle County with Pastor Travis Hensley officiating.
Friends may visit Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to pay their final respects.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.