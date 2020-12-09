Corey Ashley Riddle
Corey Ashley Riddle, 41, of Harrisonburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. He was born Dec. 15, 1978, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of Dale E. Riddle and his wife, Tamara, and Syvilla and husband, Curtis Breeden.
He was a 1997 graduate of Turner Ashby High School. In 2016, he became the owner and operator of Rocktown Shoe Repair. He enjoyed playing drums and played in various area bands; another passion in his life was his gun collection and target shooting with his dad. He was a kind and gentle spirit and never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, his surviving family includes his children, Layne Jacob Riddle and Raven Jayne Riddle, and a brother, Derek A. Riddle.
Due to the current pandemic, the family is planning a service in the spring.
